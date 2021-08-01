Litigants level allegations against each other

NOWSHERA: Two litigants in a property dispute case levelled allegations against each other by addressing press conferences on Saturday.

At a press conference, All Property Dealers Association Charsadda president Naeem Khan alleged that one Humayun Shah entered the court premises with a weapon.

He also accused Humayun Shah of threatening him with weapon. He said he was threatened by Humayun Shah because they had some property dispute.

Later, Humayun Shah rejected the allegations by addressing another press conference.

On the occasion, Humayun said that he neither introduced himself as advocate general, nor used other pressure while entering court premises, but that Naeem was levelling baseless allegations.

He said he sold property to Naeem, and Naeem later gave him cheques that got dishonoured in banks.

“Now Naeem is trying to influence the case, which is running in the court against the dishonouring of cheques that he had released,” Humayun added.