Bara jirga opposes FATA-KP merger

BARA: The Qabail Tahaffuz Movement on Saturday organised a grand jirga against the merger of tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a public gathering, Qabail Tahaffuz Movement leaders, including Sardar Asghar Afridi, Malik Haji Muhammad Hussain Afridi, Malik Haji Aslam Khan Shinwari and others, said the government had not taken the tribal people into confidence when Fata was merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik Ikramuddin, Malik Umar Habib from Frontier Region Kohat, Malik Noor Zaman, Malik Shaheen from Bajaur, Malik Umar Bilal Orakzai, Malik Wazir Ahmad, Malik Shah Nawaz North Waziristan and Malik Ziat Gul Momand were also spoke on the occasion.

“We do not accept slavery in the form of integration. The tribal people should be given back their independent identity and the government still has a chance to save the tribesmen from destruction,” said a speaker.

He added that the tribal people had already suffered due to militancy but on the other hand, the government pushed them into darkness without their consent and merged them into a backward province.

The elders said that the purpose of the jirga was to bring unity among the tribal people.

The participants said that it was important to unite together all the tribal people who had anti-merger thinking and wanted to maintain their tribal identity.

The speakers said that in consultation with all the tribal elders, a Loya Jirga would be organised to find solutions to all the problems and plan for the future.