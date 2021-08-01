Martyred cop laid to rest

MANSEHRA: The head constable of the elite force, who was martyred in a police patrol vehicle’s blast in Peshawar, was laid to rest at his native Khawajgan area here on Saturday.

The body of Bin Yameen was shifted to Khawajgan from Peshawar on Friday night. The funeral prayers of the martyred cop were offered at the local graveyard. A large number of people, including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvais Niaz and District Police Officer Asif Bahadur attended the funeral.

A contingent of police force presented the guard of honour and the DIG laid the floral wreath on the graveyard of the martyred cop.

“Your son laid his life for this nation and left a message for the terrorists that they cannot succeed in their evil designs through such a cowardly attack,” the DIG said. Head Constable Bin Yameen embraced martyrdom in the explosion in Karkhano Market, Peshawar, on Friday.