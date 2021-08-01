FC-South assists family of girl who suffered electric shock

WANA: Frontier Corps (FC) South on Saturday handed over financial assistance to the family of a seven-year-old girl who got injured due to an electric shock in Baloch village near Tank district.

Commanding Officer 25-Sindh Regiment Lt Col Sher Alam visited the home of the victim. Masoma was collecting rainwater on the roof of her house in the Gara Baloch area when she suffered an electric shock. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital later on.

Lt Col Sher Alam also inspected the high voltage power line passing through the areas and assured the family that in order to avoid such incidents in future, Wapda officials would be asked to remove the wires from the roofs of the houses.

Mushtaq, the girl’s father, thanked Sector Commander South and Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment for visiting his home and providing financial assistance.