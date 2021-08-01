SCCI hails FBR initiatives for ease of doing business

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has lauded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its initiatives to resolve issues of small traders.

According to a press release, SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour was speaking at a meeting with FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad in Islamabad.

Chairman SCCI Inland Revenue Committee and former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former president Adeel Rauf, WCCI president Rabail Riaz and Qurtul Ain also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to monitoring of notices sent to industries and restaurants by FBR, speedy disposal and relief from cases pending at the legal forums were discussed.

The FBR chairman directed officials concerned to form a committee consisting of members from the SCCI and Customs officials to resolve the valuation issue at Torkham.

Sherbaz Bilour appreciated FBR’s initiatives for facilitating EoDB for the business community particularly with specific reference to an automated environment for issuance of refunds directly into a taxpayer’s account.

The participants in the meeting informed the FBR chairman about issues of traders and made proposals for their amicable redressal.

The chairman FBR appreciated the feedback and issued on spot instructions to officers to review the standard operating procedures and administratively resolve the issues immediately.