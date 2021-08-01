Pak Army organises UN military parade in DR Congo

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, being one of the largest troops contributing to the UN, for the first time in UN history, organised the multinational Joint Medal parade for the award of United Nations Medal in recognition of the services and humanitarian efforts rendered by the peacekeepers.

Lieutenant General Marcos Affonso Da Costa, Force Commander of United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Congo, witnessed the Multinational Joint Medal Parade held at Pakistan Army Contingent Headquarters in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Units from China, Indonesia and Uruguay participated along with Pakistani contingent. Unarmed Combat drills, cultural shows and display of military bands were also part of the event to promote multi-national culture in the UN environment.

Keeping alive the tradition, Pakistani peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves while undertaking challenging tasks of peacekeeping in conflict torn areas. A large number of military and civilian dignitaries also attended the colourful event. The conduct of the event has been applauded by the mission headquarters, Force Commander and UN hierarchy.