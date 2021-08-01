Seven Kurds killed in Turkey

Ankara: Seven members of a Kurdish family were killed on Friday in central Turkey by armed assailants who tried to burn their house in what rights activists said was a racist attack.

The Dedeoglu family had been seriously injured in another attack in the middle of May by neighbours who warned them that they "will not let Kurds live here" in the region of Konya.

One of the dead members had complained in mid-July that the police and judges had been partial towards the May attackers, who had been freed and said the family feared for their lives.

Abdurrahman Karabulut, their lawyer, said the liberation of the perpetrators of the first attack signalled impunity.