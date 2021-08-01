Winners of Ajoka’s film festival announced

Lahore : The winners of Ajoka’s Coronologue-2 Short Film Festival were announced at a zoom ceremony.

Sibte Hassan of Lahore was awarded the first prize of Rs75,000 for his short film titled “Hero” while Moizah Jilani of Karachi was given the second prize of Rs 50,000 for her film “Distant Relationship.” Lahore’s Junaid Arif (“Abbu”) got the third prize of Rs 25,000 and Elsa Shabbir from Lahore (“Lockdown Effects”) and Peshawar’s Mahnoor Samad (“Life After Corona”) were given special mentions.

The jury consisted of noted film scholar Aijazz Gul, eminent poet and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed, film and TV producer Rashid Khawaja, actor Savera Nadeem and Ajoka Chairperson Zara Salman.

The ceremony was also attended by participants of the competition from different parts of the country. The awards were announced by Syeda Henna Babar Ali of Babar Ali Foundation. She congratulated the winners and appreciated the creative efforts by all the participants.

The jury members also congratulated the winners and suggested that Ajoka continue holding such festivals to encourage socially-aware young film makers.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem thanked the sponsors of the festival, the Babar Ali Foundation, and individual contributors, including Javed Masud, Dr Fawzia Afzal Khan, Perin Boga, Khawar Mumtaz, Salman Cheema and Shama Khaliq.

He announced that an online awards ceremony for the winners would be held in the second week of August which would be live-streamed on Facebook. Ajoka also held Coronologue Theatre Festival in May 2020 during the first lockdown.