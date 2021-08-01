India’s ‘politicisation of cricket’ slammed after players pull out

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned India’s “politicisation of cricket” after the neighbouring country’s cricket board threatened international players that they would be barred from entering India if they participated in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

“India’s politicisation of cricket cannot be condemned enough,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri tweeted. “Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable.”

The reaction came after former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of “trying to prevent” him from participating in the KPL and bringing their “political agenda with Pakistan into the equation”.

“Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL,” Gibbs tweeted. “[They are] also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”

After the BCCI’s threats, six foreign cricketers pulled out of the tournament which was to begin on August 6. Herschelle Gibbs, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panesar were the cricketers who exited the league. Geo News sources said the BCCI officials contacted the English and African cricket boards and threatened to ban their players from entering India if they participated in the KPL. The English and South African boards stopped their players from taking part in the KPL until further orders.

Taking stock of the new situation and considering the security of the foreign players, the KPL management apologised to the remaining foreign players. However, KPL President Arif Malik said the tournament would go ahead as scheduled, adding that Pakistani cricketers would participate.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this was not the first time that Modi government of India had used cricket for its “dirty politics”. In a tweet, Chaudhry said the pressure on South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs to not participate in the Kashmir League was a continuation of this old practice. “We strongly condemn this action”, the minister said, adding that the Kashmiris’ struggle would not be harmed by such measures but it would be highlighted.