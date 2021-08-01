Sindh rolls back some virus curbs amid Centre’s opposition

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government on Saturday rolled back some coronavirus restrictions on the very first day of the nine-day lockdown as the federal government and allied parties put pressure on the province to revisit its decision citing the effect on the economy.

In a news conference in Karachi, the Sindh government’s spokesman, Murtaza Wahab, regretted the Centre’s stance and said there were no lamentations from government quarters when similar restrictions were rolled out in Punjab.

Wahab said private and government hospitals are filling up and making recommendations on health issues “is the job of medical experts, not politicians”. “Medical experts of the task force said ‘our doctors are overwhelmed’,” Wahab said. A notification following Wahab’s presser revealed the extent of the relaxations. The ban on pillion riding has been lifted as are time restrictions on dairy shops and bakeries. Among other relaxations, small public transport like taxis and rickshaws, have also been allowed on the roads. Buses, however, are only allowed to ferry people to and from vaccination centres. The Sindh government notification also mentions rollbacks to restrictions on certain industries, provided their employees are vaccinated.

On the first day, media reports showed people ignoring social distancing guidelines and mask mandates and footage on television channels showed a significant number of vehicles on the roads. Wahab’s reaction came after government ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rashid and allied Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmaker Faisal Subzwari attacked the provincial government’s decision to impose the lockdown.

Chaudhry said that the Sindh government’s “unilateral decision” regarding complete lockdown in the province was “unconstitutional and it will hit the economy hard”.

Asking the Sindh government to revisit its coronavirus policy of complete lockdown in consultation with the federal government, he said Karachi “is the jugular vein of country’s economy” and the decision would have adverse effects. “A curfew-like situation in the country’s economic hub—Karachi—is unacceptable.”

He asked the Sindh government to immediately lift the lockdown on the industrial sector, adding that the provincial government could not take unilateral decisions “in the light of the Articles 149, 151 of the Constitution and the verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”. NCOC chief Asad Umar, meanwhile, tweeted that if every province “made its own decisions and relied only on its own resources”, the previous successes “would never have been achieved”.

“The decisions taken yesterday in Sindh, especially regarding the closure of industry and transport, need to be reconsidered. We shared our views yesterday and today, on the basis of which a partial change has been made, which is welcome. But further work is still needed,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Pakistan, meanwhile, recorded nearly 5,000 daily cases on Saturday morning. According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest numbers, 4,950 fresh infections were detected over the last 24 hours after 58,479 Covid-19 tests were conducted. The positivity rate jumped to 8.64 per cent.