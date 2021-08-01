‘ICC must take notice of Indian interference’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has termed the Board of Cricket India’s (BCCI) efforts to stop foreign players traveling to Pakistan for Kashmir Premier League (KPL) unfortunate and beyond comprehension.

Shehryar said that Indian interference and their pressure on players not to figure in the League was surprising. “India is putting pressure on foreign players which is surprising and tantamount to violating the ICC laid down rules,” he said.

The first edition of KPL will get under way from August 6 in Muzaffarabad. “All arrangements have been finalised to hold the event at par with international standards. Every facility will be available for players as all-out effort will be made to make it a big success,” he said.

The chairman of the Kashmir Committee called on the ICC to investigate the matter and take action against the BCCI. “The BCCI has no right to interfere in the internal cricket activities in Pakistan. The ICC must take notice of this,” he added.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said that India was clearly worried about the popularity of the League. “The KPL has become popular around the world and the Indian government cannot digest this,” he said.