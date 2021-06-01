Police launch grand operation against dacoits in Rajanpur

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Police on Monday launched a grand operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of Rajanpur District for the recovery of two abducted policemen.

RPO Faisal Rana said that the bulletproof cars, a unit of the special police and additional personnel have arrived at the hiding place of the dacoits. He also added that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned for the operation.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was also carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan against the Taman Khosa’s Ladi gang. The Punjab Police with the help of the Border Military Police and Rangers apprehended 24 suspects in the operation. The police during the operation burnt out the hideouts of the bandits of the area.