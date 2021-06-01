World No Tobacco Day marked

PESHAWAR: The World No Tobacco Day was marked here on Monday at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Patients were examined free of cost and medicines provided under the auspices of the Pulmonology Department of the hospital.

Head of Pulmonology Department Prof. Dr. Sadia Ashraf, Dr. Rukhsana Farooqi, Prof. Dr. Ambar Ashraf, Dr. Fahim, Dr. Asfandyar, Dr. Amir, and other staff of the hospital participated in an awareness walk.

According to Prof. Dr. Sadia Ashraf that 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco annually and 8.2 million deaths are due to tobacco use.Similarly, almost 30 million people in Pakistan use tobacco. Most of them are young. This year’s World No Tobacco Day theme is “commit to quit”.