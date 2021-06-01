Rainstorm damages infrastructure in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Heavy rain coupled by the windstorm have wreaked havoc in upper parts of Hazara as electricity and communication systems got damaged in various areas and Karakoram Highway was blocked to traffic after a tree fell on it here Monday evening.

The rain, which started in the evening, was followed by the heavy windstorm that uprooted trees, telephone and electricity poles in Konsh, Siran and high altitude areas in Mansehra and Kohistan districts.

The KKH was blocked to all sort of traffic following a tree fell on it in the Dodial area. The disaster squad of Rescue 1122 cleared the highway later on. According to Rescue 1122, the falling tree also damaged the electricity and telephonic system in the area. The trees were also uprooted in mountainous parts of the Torghar district but no loss of life was reported anywhere in the division.