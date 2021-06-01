PPP rejects PMDA Ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party has rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance 2021 while terming it a plan for institutionalizing censorship and said the PTI-led government is afraid of criticism and through such anti-media policies just wants to suppress the media.

“The government is trying to push through Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance 2021 which the media and rights groups have termed a ‘media martial law’,” Parliamentary Leader of PPP in Senate Sherry Rehman said in a statement on Monday. She said according to the ordinance, there will be no onus on the government to provide warning or rationales for clampdowns and the law may even extend control to digital platforms. “This is a plan for institutionalizing censorship and media outlets will either become state mouthpieces or go under,” she said.

She said the disastrous effect that this ordinance will have on the media and freedom of expression is unacceptable as first it was the PEMRA and now this ordinance. Actions of intolerance towards independent journalism are constantly increasing under the PTI-led government. She said Pakistan ranks 145 out of 180 countries on media rights. She said the PMDA will regulate films, electronic, print and digital media including Web TV, OTT and news websites. She said a report launched by the Freedom Network states that Islamabad is the riskiest region for journalists and it is disturbing to hear that popular anchors are regularly being taken off air. Stifling the voices of dissent will only harm democracy.

She said the fact that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) have rejected the proposed PMDA Ordinance 2021. “The incumbent government is obsessed with suppressing the media and voices of descent. How can a democracy flourish when freedom of press is not ensured?” she questioned and said access to information is a basic right and depriving people of this right reflects the draconian mindset of this government.

Despite its ratification, she said Pakistan is failing to comply with commitments and respect for the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Constitutional rights of people must be protected. Now the EU is also concerned over lack of freedom of press and violence against journalists in Pakistan. “From May 2020 to April 2021, at least 148 cases of attacks and violations against media professionals have been reported. If this is not the failure of this government, what is it?” she questioned.

“On the one hand, the cabinet approves a journalists protection bill and on the other, they are trying to impose this ordinance, or was the bill passed just to retain the GSP-Plus trading status with the EU,” she questioned and said media and journalism are threatened under this government whereas it is in fact the government’s responsibility to provide protection to the media. “We will not let them formalise censorship through this ordinance,” she said.