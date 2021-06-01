AEOs suspended over blackmailing female schoolteacher

JHANG: District Education Authority Administrator Chief Executive Officer Nasim Ahmed Zahid Monday suspended three male assistant education officers (AEOs) on charges of harassing and blackmailing a female schoolteacher. Elementary female schools markez Mandi Shah Jewana's AEO Azam Munir, Balo Shahabil's AEO Atif Naseem, and markez Chimrawali's AEO were deployed to supervise and monitor girls public schools, but they allegedly blackmailed a female schoolteacher. Meanwhile, teachers’ organisations office-bearers said blamed the authorities of the School Education Department (SED) for appointing such people to monitor girls schools. They said only suspension of the accused was nothing as they were involved in a serious issue. They urged the higher authorities concerned to launch an independent probe into the issue and take appropriate steps to save female teaching staff in future from such education administrators. When contacted, CEO Naseem Ahmed Zahid admitted that girls schools were being supervised by male AEOs. He said Khalid Mehood, DDO male, and a female head of a school, had been deputed tio prone the issue.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: District Health Authority Administrator/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Monday showed satisfaction over the arrangements for a five-day anti-polio campaign being commencement from June 7.