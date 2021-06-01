Power shutdown

SIALKOT: Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) issued a power shut down notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works. According to the SDO Construction Pasrur Riaz Ahmed Bajwa here on Monday, power supply from feeders City Shakergarh, Antowali, Phalwari, Nangal, Baramangah, Akhlas-pur, Chank Amro, Mirpur, Ghamtala, Noorkot, Bostaan, Kartar-pur and Khanpur feeders on June (1,8,15,22,29), Khan Khasa, Industrial Narowal, Sadiqababd, Ghaziwal, Chandarkey and FATA feeders on June (3,10,17,24), Sangial, Rahimabad, Nonar, Dhamthal, Sankhatra, Jabal feeders on June (7,14,21,28) and Banbajwa, Godha feeders on June (2,9,16,23,30) from 08:00AM to 02:00PM will remain suspended.