Covid-19 kills another 19 in Sindh, 914 more infected

KARACHI: Covid-19 claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,039 in the province. In the meantime, 1,035 patients of the viral disease were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 967 was stated to be critical with 73 of them shifted onto life support. In addition to 19 more deaths during the previous 24 hours, 914 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed after the results of 13,398 tests were obtained. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily report on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the province.