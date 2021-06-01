Minister updates PM on chemical-loaded ship probe

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and updated him on the probe into the anchoring of a ship at Gaddani, loaded with dangerous chemicals.

The minister gave details about the investigation, carried out by a committee, especially formed by the government on reports of a ship that contained chemicals. Ali Zaidi, in a series of tweets, said he held a consultative meeting with relevant federal and Balochistan officials regarding the ship docked at Gaddani. He said the Gaddani ship-breaking yard was working under the Balochistan government; however, due to the gravity of the matter, his ministry took initiative to address the issue. Ali Zaidi said after consultations, a joint investigation committee was notified under DG Ports and Shipping to probe alleged presence of

contaminated sludge on board, fix the responsibility on involved and also recommend standard operating procedures (SOPs) for future.