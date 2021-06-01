AEMEND rejects PMDA ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has rejected newly proposed ‘Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) ordinance. Detailed discussion was held on the draft of PMDA, shared by government, during an urgent meeting of AEMEND which was held via video link, says a press release on Monday. AEMEND termed the newly proposed PMDA ordinance as a draconian law and resolved to resist at all levels including taking legal course. The Forum unanimously rejected the proposed ordinance draft, terming it an effort by the government to pressurise and control the media. This ordinance will not only hinder media freedom but will also provide a tool to the government to pressurise free media into submission, it added.

It was decided that a committee will be formed, which will hold meetings with PBA, PFUJ, CPNE & APNS, urging all bodies to form a collective narrative and strategy against this proposed law. AEMEND's delegation also plans to meet the federal government representatives to convey its objections and reservations on the proposed draft.