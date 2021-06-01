FBR collects Rs4,167b in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far made a provisional collection of Rs4,167 billion in the first eleven months (July-May) period of the current fiscal year against Rs3,532 billion in the same period of last fiscal, registering a growth by 18 per cent.

The FBR collected Rs387 billion in May 2021 against desired monthly target of Rs357 billion, surpassing the collection target with wide margin. The FBR collected Rs4,167 billion during July-May (2020-21) against the assigned target of Rs3,994 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs173 billion. The FBR has provisionally collected Rs386 billion in May 2021 against the monthly target of Rs357 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs29 billion. The provisional revenue collection stood at Rs386 billion in May 2021 against Rs229 billion collected in the corresponding period of May 2020, showing an increase of Rs157 billion. The FBR announced late Monday night that it will issue official figures on Tuesday (today).