German companies intend to invest in Punjab tourism sector

LAHORE: Consortium of German Companies has shown interest in investment in Punjab tourism sector. This development was disclosed in a meeting of representative of the Consortium in Pakistan who called on Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood, here on Monday.

Secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed was also present during the meeting. Shamoon Sadiq, representative for German investment companies Neoquell and CWF offered that both firms intended to build a college of tourism and other institutions at Harbanspura, Lahore. "Besides this we are also considering investment at Dharabhi Lake, Chakwal and a tourist spot at DG Khan", said the representative.

The Adviser while welcoming the offer said that thanks to the vibrant policies introduced by Prime Minister, confidence of foreign investors has raised manifold. Managing Director of TDCP will kick off initial talk with the German Consortium, he said.

Secretary TAD Mushtaq Ahmed assured that all facilities will be provided to the Germans. "We are looking for positive outcomes", he said.