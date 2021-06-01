Sarfraz, five others leave for Abu Dhabi today

KARACHI: Six more people, including Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, have been issued UAE visas, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

Four were to travel from Lahore to Karachi on Monday to join the two here before flying out for Abu Dhabi. A PCB spokesman said that the six people also included Zeeshan Ashraf and Zaid Alam.

A PCB source said that the six persons are expected to fly out of Karachi for Abu Dhabi early Tuesday (today). The spokesman said that the remaining seven persons have not been issued visas as yet. These seven persons include cricketers Umar Amin, Asif Afridi and Mohammad Imran.

The visa issues have put a lot of pressure on the PCB as it has not yet unveiled the schedule for the remaining 20 matches. The people who have travelled from Pakistan will spend a seven-day isolation period before moving to the biosecure bubble. Those who have come from South Africa and India have to spend ten-day quarantine before being part of the bubble.

Because of Pakistan’s England tour the Board has to finish the matches by June 20, which will necessitate many double headers. Late Sunday night the PCB had decided to send the remaining 13 payers and officials to their homes.

“After consulting the HBL PSL 6 medical panel and taking into consideration that approval has been obtained to fly the remaining 13 players and officials on commercial flights from Pakistan, the Board made arrangements to move these personnel to their respective homes,” the PCB said on Sunday night.

“The decision has been made to allow the players and officials to spend time with their families as there can potentially be some more delays in the issuance of the remaining visas. As soon as the visas are processed, the players will undergo the mandatory PCR tests before boarding the first available commercial flight.

“We regret the inconvenience that has been caused to some players and officials, but these have been due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges,” said Babar Hamid, PCB Director Commercial and PSL-6 head. The PCB is working with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, and trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi, he added.