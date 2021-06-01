Schools, colleges reopen after two months break

Islamabad: Schools and colleges in both public and private sectors resumed in-person learning for 10th and 12th graders on Monday after a break of around two months.

The students were called in on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The decision on the schools reopening was made by the education ministry after the National Command and Operation Centre announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions from May 30 over a decline in coronavirus positivity rate.

The students of 10th and 12th grades were allowed to return to schools and colleges as they are to sit the board examinations next month. The classes 1-9 in schools and first year in colleges will reopen on June 7.

As the educational institutions reopened, students and staff members followed coronavirus SOPs, including use of hand sanitisers and face masks and observance of physical distancing.