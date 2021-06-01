No news on US journalist detained in Myanmar one week on

YANGON: The employers of an American journalist detained by Myanmar authorities said on Monday they were yet to receive any information on his whereabouts or wellbeing, a week after he was detained.

Managing editor of news outlet Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster, a US citizen, was detained on May 24 as he attempted to board a plane to leave military-ruled Myanmar. "Despite multiple attempts, Frontier has still not been able to confirm with the authorities why Danny has been detained," the outlet said in a statement on Monday. "We have not been told what charges he is facing, if any, and have not been able to contact him. We have received no information whatsoever from the authorities about his detention." Myanmar has been in uproar since the military seized power in a February 1 putsch, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

More than 800 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group. The press has been caught in the crackdown as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.