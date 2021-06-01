UN envoy urges Yemeni rivals to ‘bridge the gap’

SANAA: The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged rival Yemeni forces on Monday to "bridge the gap" to reach a ceasefire, praising a diplomatic push for peace in the devastated country.

Yemen’s civil war, which started in 2014, pits Iran-backed Huthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition. "Throughout the process we have suggested several ways to bridge the gap between the parties," Griffiths told reporters, speaking after meeting Huthi officials in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Yemen’s long war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions. "There’s an extraordinary amount of diplomatic consensus... there is a real diplomatic energy now, which hasn’t always been the case," Griffiths said.

The effort to secure peace in Yemen comes after regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran restarted talks last month, their first high-level meeting since Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.