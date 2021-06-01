close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
AFP
June 1, 2021

Belarus envoys

World

AFP
June 1, 2021

BRUSSESL: The Nato alliance has limited access to its Brussels headquarters for Belarusian diplomats, officials said on Monday, amid outrage over Minsk’s interception of a European airliner.

"We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the Nato headquarters, based on our assessment of six security measures at the headquarters," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

