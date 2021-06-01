Belarus envoys

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSESL: The Nato alliance has limited access to its Brussels headquarters for Belarusian diplomats, officials said on Monday, amid outrage over Minsk’s interception of a European airliner.
"We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the Nato headquarters, based on our assessment of six security measures at the headquarters," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.