Australian minister drops lawsuit against broadcaster

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: A senior Australian cabinet minister on Monday dropped a high-profile defamation suit against public broadcaster ABC over its publication of rape allegations that helped spark nationwide protests.
In February, the ABC reported allegations that an unnamed senior government minister had raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988. As online speculation mounted over the man’s identity, then Attorney General Christian Porter outed himself as the subject of the article.