Crescent Club in Yaseen Memorial Cricket final

LAHORE: Crescent Club marched into the final of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shah Kamal Club by 8 wickets at Iteefaq Hospital ground on Monday.

Dashing batting by Zaid Alam and Sulaiman Khan were the main feature of the match. They made 157 runs for the second wicket.

Crescent Club will meet with Shershah Club in the final. Scores: Shah Kamal Club 174/3 in 20 Overs. Rana Zubair 71, 5x6, 5x4, Sadiq Qureshi 32, Abrar Hussain 36. Asadullah 1/21, Sadaqat Ali 1/32. Crescent Club 175/2 in 15.5 Overs. Zaid Alam 88, 6x6, 8x4, Sulaiman Khan 72(no). Abdullah 1/41, Ahmed 1/17.