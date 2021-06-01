Copa America 2021 moved to Brazil: CONMEBOL

ASUNCION: South America’s largest football tournament, the Copa America, was moved Monday to Brazil after a Covid-19 surge in Argentina and social unrest in Colombia saw the co-hosts stripped of the right to host the event.

With two weeks to kickoff, South America’s CONMEBOL football federation tweeted that “The CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil!” and the June 13-July 10 dates were maintained.

CONMEBOL is expected to announce the venues and dates of matches in the coming hours.

Brazil hosted the last Copa America, in 2019. Originally scheduled for last year, the Copa was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus epidemic.