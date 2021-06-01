Australia softball team to be first at virus-hit Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY: Australia’s softball team flew out on Monday destined for Japan, where they will become the first overseas competitors to arrive for the coronavirus-plagued Tokyo Olympics.

The arrival of the “Aussie Spirit” squad on Tuesday constitutes a milestone for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were postponed for a year over the pandemic and remain dogged by virus fears.

The squad and support staff have undertaken a series of Covid-19 measures including vaccinations and rapid PCR testing 72 hours before their departure from Sydney. “We know it’s going to be a bit of a long trip over, we know we’re going to go through lots and lots of Covid testing,” said player Jade Wall, as the facemask-wearing squad prepared to depart.

“But look, we’re all prepared for it, we want to do everything that we can to make sure that we’re safe when we get there and we’re safe while we’re in Japan as well.” Despite opinion polls indicating public opposition to holding the Olympics this summer, organisers are adamant that they will go ahead.

Softball Australia CEO David Pryles said it was a “huge” moment for the team, which had its Olympic preparations interrupted by the pandemic. “We haven’t played together since February 2020, the final of Australia Pacific Cup in Sydney, so it was always imperative to go early to get the necessary games as a team,” he told AFP. They will be based in Ota City in Gunma prefecture, where they will live in a team “bubble” to minimise the risk of contracting coronavirus.