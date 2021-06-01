Australian cricketers exit quarantine after fleeing India

SYDNEY: Australian cricketers who fled Covid-ravaged India when the IPL was suspended earlier this month were released from quarantine in Sydney on Monday, after spending 14 days isolating in hotel rooms.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins were among the players, coaches and officials who completed the mandatory quarantine period after returning on a charter flight from the Maldives. Warner posted videos on his Instagram account that showed him reuniting with his daughters, before adding a clip of the ocean captioned “It’s great to be home”.