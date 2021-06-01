82pc pass BDS final exam

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has declared the result of BDS final professional annual examination 2020.

According to the result notification issued on here Monday, a total of 777 candidates from 14 affiliated dental colleges appeared in the final professional examinations out of which 641 passed while 133 failed. Thus, the success rate was 82.82 per cent. It may be recalled that the pass percentage in the same examination was 69pc last year. Zahra Munir of de'Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore secured the first position with 685/800 marks. Zoha Nasir of the same college bagged the second position with 673 marks while Fatima Khalid of Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Multan secured third position scoring 671 marks. Supplementary examinations will commence on July 27.