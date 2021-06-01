close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
15 UET alumni qualify CSS

Lahore

LAHORE:Around 12 male and 3 female graduates of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore have qualified CSS and have been allocated posts in different administrative groups. A UET spokesperson said that four UET graduates had been allocated Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), two students Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), one Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), three Postal Group and one in each of the postal services, information group, Foreign Services, Customs services, Military Land and Cantonment.

