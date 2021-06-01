Ex-official’s remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of one Khawaja Waseem, a former Inspector of Excise & Taxation Department, an accused of assets beyond means.

The court extended judicial remand of the accused by June 9. The NAB had arrested Khawaja Waseem and had seized Rs330 million from his possession. As per the investigation proceedings conducted against Khawaja Waseem, the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigations unearthed that the accused hold valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs227 million as assets in his own name and Rs191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse’s name. The accused also availed Amnesty Scheme, 2018 to whiten his ill-gotten money whereas, being the public office holder the same was not entitled to the Amnesty Scheme 2018.