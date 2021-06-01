Police action against teachers flayed

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab has condemned police action against university teachers and employees protesting against salary cuts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, FAPUASA Punjab president Dr Abdul Sattar and general secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali condemned KPK police for using baton-charge and teargas against the peaceful protest of university teachers in Peshawar. They lamented that the government, which claimed to have improved basic and higher education, violated its charter by torturing the university teachers and staff. They said for the last several years, the government had kept the budget for higher education and research frozen instead of increasing it, which led to severe financial crisis in universities across Pakistan in general and universities in KP in particular. Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and Dr Ahtisham Ali warned that if all the arrested leaders of FAPUASA KP were not release and no clear plan of action was given to solve the problems facing the universities, the protest would be extended to the whole country.