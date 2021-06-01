BISE announces Matric, Inter exams date

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that Intermediate and Matriculation Examinations 2021 will begin on June 26 and July 14, respectively. The BISE administration has instructed examination staff to get the corona vaccinated at the earliest. BISE Lahore Controller Exam Prof Nasir Jamil said that examination arrangements were in the final stage and candidates would be issued roll number slips soon.