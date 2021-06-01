Rising prices

The present government has failed to give any kind of financial relief to people. Essential commodities are being sold at astronomical prices, and there is no mechanism to control these prices. The government doesn’t have any evidence to back its claims of impressive economic growth. Many experts have already rejected its claim. The prices of chicken, oil, flour, rice and sugar are increasing on a daily basis. The prices of electricity and gas have also gone up, making it difficult for people to meet their expenses.

The PM has admitted that he has had sleepless nights worrying about rising inflation in the country. However, the unfortunate truth is that the PM has failed to deliver on his promises. The frequent announcements of packages worth billions of rupees don’t impress people anymore. Also, regular fights with the opposition have created an unhealthy atmosphere. The PM should take serious steps to tackle the existing issues.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu