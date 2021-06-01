Afghanistan in turmoil

There should be a great deal of international concern over the situation evolving in Afghanistan as the US begins a phase-by-phase exit of its troops posted in the country. The troops which invaded Afghanistan in 2001 have been unable to establish anything resembling peace and today Afghanistan appears to be in an even more unstable position than ever before. The Australian embassy has announced it would be closing down in the country due to the uncertainty of the situation and the fear of enhanced violence. The problem essentially stems from the fact that the Taliban refuse to recognise the Afghan government, and the government of President Ashraf Ghani is essentially too weak to hold back the Taliban or the warlords, which together hold large stretches of Afghan territory.

There has been a significant increase in violence over the past few days after the Eid ceasefire which was supposed to hold for three days and a truce which was announced between the Taliban and the government. Eleven Afghan civilians were killed in various attacks in parts of the country. This is a situation that cannot be allowed to continue. There is also the question of how Afghanistan would be managed once the US pulls out completely within the next few months. There have been periodic other attacks, killing scores of Afghans, mainly citizens. Pakistan is playing a part in the ongoing dialogue in Doha between representatives of Afghan government and the Taliban, but there is no real evidence that these talks are succeeding. Pakistan this time holds less control over the Taliban than was the case till 2001 when the militants ruled the country. There is a danger that this time too, with violence increasing from one day to the next, Afghanistan could once again fall into an abyss of chaos and unrest from which it will be unable to recover.

The Taliban have not been taking responsibility for all the attacks, but then they must come out clean by condemning these attacks. They must also show their willingness to participate in a broader national government in Kabul rather than insisting that they would be the sole arbiter of power in Kabul in the post-withdrawal scenario. If the situation in Afghanistan gets further murky and unstable its fallout will not be far from Pakistan. The signs that the violence is again creeping up is deeply disturbing for everyone in the region, given that it can cause a great deal of instability, and lead to more deaths in a country, which already bears stains of blood almost all over. There is a need for all side to realize the importance of peace and to contribute their bit to the peace process.