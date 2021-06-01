close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
June 1, 2021

Saadi leaves UAE to compete in Paris qualifiers

Sports

June 1, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas on Monday flew out of Dubai for Paris just after getting France visa which he needed to feature in the World Olympic Qualifiers there.

The Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Paris from June 11-13. Saadi will have to spend a ten-day quarantine before featuring in the event. “Yes, I got a visa just a couple of hours ago and now I am at the Dubai Airport and proceeding to France,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai Airport on Monday.

This is the final chance for Saadi to make it to the Tokyo Olympics which will be held from July 23 to August 8. The leading three fighters in each weight will make it to the Olympics from France qualifiers. Saadi is in top form and recently toured Kazakhstan for a couple of weeks training.

