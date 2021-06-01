POA president bemoans ministry’s apathy towards federations, athletes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan Monday said that timely release of the federations’ grants and some extra support for the deserving athletes during the year could have resulted in a bigger contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, the POA president expressed his displeasure over slow and irrational working of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that resulted in an unprecedented delay in release of annual grants to the federations and hence no training and pre-Olympics qualifying competitions were held in karate, wrestling, and taekwondo.

“It is really upsetting for all those who wanted to see a bigger and more competitive Pakistan contingent for the Olympics. We have seen some close misses in wrestling, karate and taekwondo. Timely release of the grants could have resulted in better results,” he said.

The IPC ministry has not released a single penny to some of the leading federations which were supposed to prepare their athletes for the Olympics qualifiers. One of the most talented taekwondo players Haroon Khan was narrowly beaten 26-32 by a Thai player for a place in Olympics.

The taekwondo federation did not receive a penny from the ministry during the year (July 2020 to May 31, 2021) to groom and train athletes for the Olympics qualifying round. So much so the PSB could not even issued the NOC to the federation to take their athletes abroad for competition.

“There was a greater need of government support for the deserving athletes this year as it was Olympic year and as such majority of the federations were supposed to send their athletes for training and pre-qualifying competition abroad. On the contrary, the normal grant was withheld resulting in some close misses.”

The PSB surrendered fourth quarterly non-development fund to the Finance Division on the pretext that it could not have consumed the third quarterly funds so far. “With the mantra of no money, the ministry has surrendered Rs440 million to the exchequer due to non-utilisation of funds for the third quarter. The POA’s Executive Committee that met on Monday expressed its serious concern over the attitude of the ministry which is mandated to promote standard and level of sports in the country.”

Arif added that he had personally taken up the matter of the federations and athletes to qualify for the Olympics during the PSB Board’s meeting held on September 17, 2020. “I was informed that a summary had been sent to the prime minister in this regard. This is on the record and probably no such summary was sent to the PM. Obviously, the money has now been surrendered.”

When asked about the allocation demand by the PSB regarding the development or renovation of infrastructure, coaches and athletes training for the 13th South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan in 2023, he stated no federation has been consulted in this regard.

When the POA president was questioned about the preparations for the 13th South Asian Games, he said: “As far as the POA is concerned we have done all our homework. Visits of venues and accommodation have taken place while an outline plan has also been formulated. Technical manuals are in the process of being finalised. However, we cannot move forward as the ministry has not issued the notification of the Games. We have lost six months of preparation time. How many more months we lose I can’t say?”