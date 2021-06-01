Kyrgyzstan detains ex-PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said on Monday it had detained a former prime minister over corruption at the country’s largest gold mine, the centre of a legal dispute with Canadian firm Centerra. The giant Kumtor gold mine is the Central Asian country’s largest foreign investment project and accounts for around a tenth of the economy. Kumtor was operated by Centerra Gold but Kyrgyz authorities suddenly seized the mine, prompting the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company to turn to an international court.