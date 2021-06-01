Thousands of Rohingya protest against conditions on BD island

DHAKA: Several thousand Rohingya staged "unruly" protests on Monday against living conditions on a cyclone-prone island off Bangladesh where they were moved from vast camps on the mainland, police said. Since December, Bangladesh has shifted 18,000 out of a planned 100,000 refugees to the low-lying silt island of Bhashan Char from the Cox’s Bazar region, where around 850,000 people live in squalid and cramped conditions.