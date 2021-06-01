No news on US journalist detained in Myanmar one week on

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

YANGON: The employers of an American journalist detained by Myanmar authorities said on Monday they were yet to receive any information on his whereabouts or wellbeing, a week after he was detained. Managing editor of news outlet Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster, a US citizen, was detained on May 24 as he attempted to board a plane to leave military-ruled Myanmar.