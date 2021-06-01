UN envoy urges Yemeni rivals to ‘bridge the gap’

SANAA: The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged rival Yemeni forces on Monday to "bridge the gap" to reach a ceasefire, praising a diplomatic push for peace in the devastated country.

Yemen’s civil war, which started in 2014, pits Iran-backed Huthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition. "Throughout the process we have suggested several ways to bridge the gap between the parties," Griffiths told reporters, speaking after meeting Huthi officials in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.