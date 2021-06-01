Danish government wants rethink on dropped vaccines

Copenhagen: Denmark´s government on Monday asked the health authority to reconsider rulings against using the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, after struggling to keep its vaccination drive on schedule.

The use of both vaccines was abandoned several weeks ago over concerns about rare, but severe cases of blood clots in some recipients. But the Danish authorities have had difficulty getting deliveries of the Moderna vaccine from the United States, forcing a revision of plans to have everyone vaccinated by September. At the moment, the estimated delay amounts to two weeks.