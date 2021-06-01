Sindh home dept approves head money for 27 notorious criminals

The Sindh home department, on the directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has issued a notification of fixing reward money for 27 notorious criminals.

The notification, issued by home department, reads, “In pursuance of the SOP and Policy issued vide notification dated May 17, 2021, and with the approval of competent authority, i.e. Chief Minister Sindh, the head money and reward money is hereby fixed and announced in order to incentivise the information and efforts leading to the arrest or elimination of the below-mentioned hardcore criminals.

The criminals and dacoits with bounty include Wajid Kandani Rs1 million, Washo alias Soreh Rs1.5 million, Bahar alias Baharo Rs1 million, Khan Muhammad alias Khanu Rs1 million, Hakim Ali Rs1 million, Ghulam Sarwar Rs500,000, Zulfiqar Ali Rs1 million, Lado Teghani Rs2 million, Ali Muhammad Hassan alias Gandhi Sabzoi Rs1 million, and Belo Banglani Rs3 million.

The notification further reads that information will be provided to the nearest police station, and the identity of the informer or informers will be kept confidential. “The claim of the head money or reward money shall be processed and the distribution of money shall be done in accordance with the aforementioned SOP and policy.”

A few days ago, Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) chief Omar Shahid Hamid, who is also the chairman of a committee that fixes reward money, had moved a summary to the provincial government for fixing reward money for 27 notorious criminals.

DIG Hamid confirmed moving the summary for approval to the home department. Officials said that a few months, during a meeting with government officials, including those of the home department, an issue was raised regarding rules about reward money being complicated and it was decided that the rules would be reviewed and changed.

The rules call for two committees for approval of reward money. In this regard, a meeting was held with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, in which it was highlighted that the post of the Sindh CTD’s additional IG, who was also the chairman of the committee to fix reward money, had been abolished.

The CM was also informed that the last meeting in this regard had been held in 2017, and since then no such meeting had taken place to fix reward money for notorious criminals. The chief minister had ordered the home department to purse the issue and resolve it on a priority basis. After the meeting, it was decided that only one committee would work on reward money, and that the committee would consist of six members – the chairman would be DIG CTD Sindh while the members would be SSP Operations CTD, DIG Special Branch, the relevant range’s DIG and one official each from the Intelligence Bureau and the ISI.

DIG Hamid said he had written a letter on Wednesday to the Sindh government after the provincial committee on rewards and head money met under his chairmanship.