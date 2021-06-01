Swiss firms keen to invest more

LAHORE: Swiss companies working in Pakistan are happy with the business-friendly environment and keen to enhance their investment, a diplomat said on Monday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Benedict de Cerjat, ambassador of Switzerland, said that Switzerland’s political system is stable, while regulations are pro-business.

Pakistani businessmen should come forward and join hands with the Swiss counterparts to avail of the opportunities, he said, adding that mutual trade does not reflect the real potential of the two countries.

Exhibitions and exchange of trade delegations can help boost mutual trade, he said, adding that the two countries should also work together on the green economy. The ambassador said global warming has become a serious issue and should be tackled through joint efforts.

US, Germany, Italy, and France are the major trade partners of Switzerland, Cerjat said, adding that the pharmaceutical industry of Switzerland is the most sophisticated and developed in the world.