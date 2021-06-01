Gold rates up Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs200/tola to Rs112,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs172 to Rs96,280, it added. In the international market; however, bullion rates dropped $1 to $1,903/ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.

Local jewellers claimed prices in the local market were Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai market.