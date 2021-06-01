Rupee remains firm

KARACHI: The rupee remained almost steady against the dollar due to matching demand and supply of the greenback, dealers said on Monday.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.40 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 154.43. The rupee; however, lost 30 paisas to end at 155.10 versus the greenback in the open market.

Dealers said the local unit inched up, as the buying pressure for the import payments eased, while supply ticked up. “There was not a significant dollar demand today. We saw an improvement on the supply side,” a currency dealer said.

Trading activity was dull as the US financial markets remained closed on May 31 (Tuesday) in observance of Memorial Day. “We expect the rupee to stay stable at the level of 154 against the dollar in the coming days.”

Analysts see the rupee to remain stable due to stronger foreign exchange reserves, successful completion of International Monetary Fund’s third, fourth and fifth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility, and $2.5 billion Eurobond issuance.